El Salvador is about to enter its 11th month of limited constitutional rights El Salvador's brutal crackdown on gangs has led to thousands of arbitrary detentions and the militarization of the streets.

Latin America El Salvador is about to enter its 11th month of limited constitutional rights El Salvador is about to enter its 11th month of limited constitutional rights Listen · 4:14 4:14 El Salvador's brutal crackdown on gangs has led to thousands of arbitrary detentions and the militarization of the streets. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor