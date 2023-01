VP Harris urges federal abortion protections on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade Vice President Kamala Harris marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v Wade Sunday. She spoke about the path forward on reproductive rights after the Supreme Court overturned that landmark decision.

Vice President Kamala Harris marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v Wade Sunday. She spoke about the path forward on reproductive rights after the Supreme Court overturned that landmark decision.