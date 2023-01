A change that kept people automatically enrolled in Medicaid is expiring soon Beginning in April, a pandemic-era law that changed access to Medicaid is set to expire. Six million low-income people could lose access to health care.

Beginning in April, a pandemic-era law that changed access to Medicaid is set to expire. Six million low-income people could lose access to health care.