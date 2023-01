Florida rejects an advanced placement course covering African American studies NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Florida state Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Democrat, about the state's education department blocking an advanced placement high school course in African American studies.

National Florida rejects an advanced placement course covering African American studies Florida rejects an advanced placement course covering African American studies Listen · 6:56 6:56 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Florida state Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Democrat, about the state's education department blocking an advanced placement high school course in African American studies. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor