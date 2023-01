Monterey Park community is relieved shooter is no longer a threat, Rep. Chu says NPR's A Martinez speaks with Democratic Rep. Judy Chu of California, about the mass shooting at a Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park that left 10 people dead.

National Monterey Park community is relieved shooter is no longer a threat, Rep. Chu says Monterey Park community is relieved shooter is no longer a threat, Rep. Chu says Listen · 4:04 4:04 NPR's A Martinez speaks with Democratic Rep. Judy Chu of California, about the mass shooting at a Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park that left 10 people dead. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor