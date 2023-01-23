Sun Records Founder Sam Phillips / Crosby & Nash : Fresh Air This month marks the centennial of the birth of Sam Phillips, the record producer who discovered Elvis and produced his first records. We're listening back to our interview with Phillips, who founded Sun Records in Memphis and also launched the careers of Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash and Roy Orbison.



Also David Crosby and Graham Nash tell the story of how they met and started making music together as Crosby, Stills, & Nash. Crosby died last week.



John Powers reviews the new HBO series The Last of Us.

Fresh Air Sun Records Founder Sam Phillips / Crosby & Nash Sun Records Founder Sam Phillips / Crosby & Nash Listen · 46:05 46:05 This month marks the centennial of the birth of Sam Phillips, the record producer who discovered Elvis and produced his first records. We're listening back to our interview with Phillips, who founded Sun Records in Memphis and also launched the careers of Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash and Roy Orbison.



Also David Crosby and Graham Nash tell the story of how they met and started making music together as Crosby, Stills, & Nash. Crosby died last week.



John Powers reviews the new HBO series The Last of Us. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor