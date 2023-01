Monterey Park shooting update Authorities are looking for a man who has allegedly shot and killed 10 people and wounded 10 others in an overnight shooting in Monterey Park, a community just east of Los Angeles.

National Monterey Park shooting update Authorities are looking for a man who has allegedly shot and killed 10 people and wounded 10 others in an overnight shooting in Monterey Park, a community just east of Los Angeles. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor