Monterey Park's long history as a bastion for Asian-American suburban life NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Min Zhao, a professor of sociology and Asian American Studies at UCLA, about the city of Monterey Park, Calif., and the community where a shooting took place on Saturday.

Culture