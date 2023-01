The latest on the Monterey Park shooting In Monterey Park, Calif., there are more questions than answers following the killings of 11 people and wounding of 10 others at a dance studio. Most of the victims were older and of Asian descent.

National Security The latest on the Monterey Park shooting The latest on the Monterey Park shooting Listen · 4:09 4:09 In Monterey Park, Calif., there are more questions than answers following the killings of 11 people and wounding of 10 others at a dance studio. Most of the victims were older and of Asian descent. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor