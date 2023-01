Gatherings across the world kicked off Lunar New Year celebrations this weekend This weekend, celebrations across the world kicked off the Lunar New Year. Family gatherings, food, parades and performances ushered in the year of the rabbit.

Culture Gatherings across the world kicked off Lunar New Year celebrations this weekend This weekend, celebrations across the world kicked off the Lunar New Year. Family gatherings, food, parades and performances ushered in the year of the rabbit.