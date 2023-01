An Alabama farmer secretly helped strangers pay their pharmacy bills For almost a decade, some residents in the tiny town of Geraldine, Ala., were having their pharmacy bills paid by a secret benefactor. No one knew until after the man's death.

National

An Alabama farmer secretly helped strangers pay their pharmacy bills

For almost a decade, some residents in the tiny town of Geraldine, Ala., were having their pharmacy bills paid by a secret benefactor. No one knew until after the man's death.