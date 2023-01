Morning news brief Seven people are dead after California's second mass shooting in three days. U.S. senators hold a hearing on whether Ticketmaster and Live Nation have too much power. Oscar nominations are announced.

National Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:27 11:27 Seven people are dead after California's second mass shooting in three days. U.S. senators hold a hearing on whether Ticketmaster and Live Nation have too much power. Oscar nominations are announced. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor