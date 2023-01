Morning news brief Seven people are dead after California's second mass shooting in three days. U.S. senators hold a hearing on whether Ticketmaster and Live Nation have too much power. Oscar nominations are announced.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Audio will be available later today. Seven people are dead after California's second mass shooting in three days. U.S. senators hold a hearing on whether Ticketmaster and Live Nation have too much power. Oscar nominations are announced. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor