Americans are invited to play a direct role in helping stem the refugee crisis NPR's A Martinez speaks with Jocelyn Wyatt, CEO of Alight, one of several organizations supporting ordinary Americans in helping refugees to resettle via the newly launched Welcome Corps.

National Americans are invited to play a direct role in helping stem the refugee crisis Americans are invited to play a direct role in helping stem the refugee crisis Listen · 6:49 6:49 NPR's A Martinez speaks with Jocelyn Wyatt, CEO of Alight, one of several organizations supporting ordinary Americans in helping refugees to resettle via the newly launched Welcome Corps. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor