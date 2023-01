The death toll in the Monterey Park shooting rises to 11 Another person died from injuries in the weekend shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, Calif. The community gathered Monday night to honor those killed as well as bring comfort to each other.

National The death toll in the Monterey Park shooting rises to 11 The death toll in the Monterey Park shooting rises to 11 Audio will be available later today. Another person died from injuries in the weekend shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, Calif. The community gathered Monday night to honor those killed as well as bring comfort to each other. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor