National Video of deadly Memphis traffic stop won't be made public for at least a week Video of deadly Memphis traffic stop won't be made public for at least a week Audio will be available later today. Attorneys for the Black man who died after a traffic stop say video shows Memphis police beating him like a "human piñata." Lawyers and Tyre Nichols' family saw the video for the first time Monday.