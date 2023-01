Germany is under increased pressure to send its Leopard tanks to Ukraine NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Stefan Liebich, a former member of Germany's Parliament, about his country's reluctance to send tanks to Ukraine, and to allow other countries to do the same.

Europe Germany is under increased pressure to send its Leopard tanks to Ukraine Germany is under increased pressure to send its Leopard tanks to Ukraine Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Stefan Liebich, a former member of Germany's Parliament, about his country's reluctance to send tanks to Ukraine, and to allow other countries to do the same. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor