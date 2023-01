Tens of thousands of tech workers have lost their jobs since Jan. 1 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Arun Sundararajan, Harold Price Professor of Entrepreneurship at New York University, about the effects of sweeping layoffs on tech workers.

Technology Tens of thousands of tech workers have lost their jobs since Jan. 1 Tens of thousands of tech workers have lost their jobs since Jan. 1 Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Arun Sundararajan, Harold Price Professor of Entrepreneurship at New York University, about the effects of sweeping layoffs on tech workers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor