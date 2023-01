Maya Rudolph is the new face of M&M's ad campaign M&M is withdrawing its "spokescandy" ads after Fox's Tucker Carlson railed about the candies' de-sexualization — as part of a push for a "woke" society. (Story aired on ATC on Jan. 24, 2023.)

Business Maya Rudolph is the new face of M&M's ad campaign Maya Rudolph is the new face of M&M's ad campaign Audio will be available later today. M&M is withdrawing its "spokescandy" ads after Fox's Tucker Carlson railed about the candies' de-sexualization — as part of a push for a "woke" society. (Story aired on ATC on Jan. 24, 2023.) National Tucker Carlson's war on M&M's Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor