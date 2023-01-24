Accessibility links
Panic! at the Disco is ending after nearly two decades Brendon Urie, the band's frontman and last remaining original member, made the announcement on Instagram. He said with he and his wife expecting their first child, he wants to focus on his family.

Panic! at the Disco is ending after nearly two decades

Panic! at the Disco performs onstage at Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre on May 14, 2016, in Irvine, Calif. The group is ending its nearly two-decade run, frontman Brendon Urie announced Tuesday. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.

Panic! at the Disco performs onstage at Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre on May 14, 2016, in Irvine, Calif. The group is ending its nearly two-decade run, frontman Brendon Urie announced Tuesday.

Panic! at the Disco, the emo-pop band that began in 2004, is ending its run after seven albums and nearly two decades.

Brendon Urie, the band's frontman and last remaining original member, made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday. The post said the band's upcoming European tour for the 2022 album Viva Las Vengeance will be its last.

"Growing up in Vegas I could've never imagined where this life would take me," Urie wrote. "But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin."

In the post, he also announced that his wife is pregnant with their first child.

"I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family," Urie wrote.

By the time Urie made this announcement, Panic! at the Disco had been a solo project for years. The last album with all of the band's original members was Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die! in 2013.

More than a dozen of Panic! at the Disco's songs have made the Billboard Hot 100 songs, with two — "High Hopes" at No. 4 in 2019 and "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" at No. 7 in 2006 — making it into the top 10.