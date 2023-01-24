A TikTok Ban Hangs in the Balance Once Again

Enlarge this image toggle caption Sean Gallup/Sean Gallup/Getty Images Sean Gallup/Sean Gallup/Getty Images

There are growing efforts to ban the popular social media app TikTok by some U.S. lawmakers.

But TikTok isn't new to scrutiny. Its relationship with China-based parent company ByteDance has spurred national security concerns since the Trump administration.

Many states have banned the app from government devices and an increasing number of state universities have banned its use on campus internet networks. In December, it was banned from federal government devices as a provision of the omnibus spending bill.

Negotiations are ongoing with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States on how to keep TikTok in the U.S, but some legislators are still trying to ban ByteDance from doing business in the country entirely.

How is this different from former President Donald Trump's efforts in 2020? Is there a way to keep TikTok in the U.S. while addressing national security concerns?

We talk about it all with Raja Krishnamoorthi, House Representative for Illinois' 8th congressional district; Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, China reporter at Axios; Sara Morrison, senior reporter at Vox; and Makena Kelly, Policy Reporter for The Verge.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.