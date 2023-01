Mikaela Shiffrin becomes the all-time winningest woman alpine skier with 83rd win American skier Mikaela Shiffrin won a record 83rd race on the women's World Cup circuit Tuesday. She passed fellow American Lindsey Vonn as the all-time winningest woman alpine skier.

