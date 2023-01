Pamela Anderson tells her story in her own words with a new memoir NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with actor and writer Pamela Anderson about her autobiography Love, Pamela.

Author Interviews Pamela Anderson tells her story in her own words with a new memoir Pamela Anderson tells her story in her own words with a new memoir Listen · 8:17 8:17 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with actor and writer Pamela Anderson about her autobiography Love, Pamela. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor