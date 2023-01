Classified documents have been found in Mike Pence's private home More classified documents have been found in the private home of a one-time White House official. This time the papers were uncovered in the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence.

Classified documents have been found in Mike Pence's private home More classified documents have been found in the private home of a one-time White House official. This time the papers were uncovered in the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence.