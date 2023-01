Protests against proposed Atlanta police training facility escalate NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Madeline Thigpen, a criminal justice reporter for Capital B Atlanta, about the city's "Stop Cop City" movement after a protester was killed and an officer was shot.

National Protests against proposed Atlanta police training facility escalate Protests against proposed Atlanta police training facility escalate Listen · 4:39 4:39 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Madeline Thigpen, a criminal justice reporter for Capital B Atlanta, about the city's "Stop Cop City" movement after a protester was killed and an officer was shot. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor