Ukraine's government dismissed several officials, possibly to address corruption Ukraine's government dismissed several deputy ministers and regional administrators Tuesday -– a move seen as a response to allegations of corruption and misuse of power.

Europe Ukraine's government dismissed several officials, possibly to address corruption Ukraine's government dismissed several officials, possibly to address corruption Listen · 3:32 3:32 Ukraine's government dismissed several deputy ministers and regional administrators Tuesday -– a move seen as a response to allegations of corruption and misuse of power. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor