Europe After weeks of pressure, Germany agrees to send its Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine After weeks of pressure, Germany agrees to send its Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine Listen · 3:17 3:17 A spokesman for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed to NPR that Germany will send a company of 14 tanks to Ukraine. Scholz announced the decision during a cabinet meeting Wednesday.