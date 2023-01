Californians are reeling from 2 mass shootings that left at least 18 people dead Monterey Park residents held a vigil Tuesday night to remember victims of a weekend shooting, while residents of Half Moon Bay struggled with their own horrendous loss from gun violence.

National Californians are reeling from 2 mass shootings that left at least 18 people dead Californians are reeling from 2 mass shootings that left at least 18 people dead Listen · 3:31 3:31 Monterey Park residents held a vigil Tuesday night to remember victims of a weekend shooting, while residents of Half Moon Bay struggled with their own horrendous loss from gun violence. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor