Are you sleepy, hungry or maybe both? Here's a side hustle for you

Mattress review website Sleep Junkie will pay five volunteers $1,000 each to eat cheese snacks before bedtime. A study is looking into whether eating cheese before bed leads to nightmares.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

Are you sleepy, hungry or maybe both? Have we got the job for you. Mattress review website Sleep Junkie will pay five volunteers $1,000 each to eat cheese snacks before going to sleep. The site says the dairy dreamers will help figure out if there's a connection between eating cheese before bed and having nightmares. The sleep study will last three months. And yes, the cheese is free.

It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.