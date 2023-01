Pressure mounts on Biden to stem fallout from mishandling of classified documents NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Matt Bennett of the Democratic think tank Third Way about the path ahead for President Biden as he manages the fallout from the mishandling of classified documents.

Politics Pressure mounts on Biden to stem fallout from mishandling of classified documents Pressure mounts on Biden to stem fallout from mishandling of classified documents Listen · 5:23 5:23 NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Matt Bennett of the Democratic think tank Third Way about the path ahead for President Biden as he manages the fallout from the mishandling of classified documents. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor