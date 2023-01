Pope Francis says being homosexual 'isn't a crime' In an interview with the Associated Press, Pope Francis says being homosexual "isn't a crime" and that Catholic bishops should welcome members of the LGBTQ community into the church.

Pope Francis says being homosexual 'isn't a crime'

In an interview with the Associated Press, Pope Francis says being homosexual "isn't a crime" and that Catholic bishops should welcome members of the LGBTQ community into the church.