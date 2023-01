Natasha Lyonne shows off her 'Poker Face' in a clever series inspired by 'Columbo' Lyonne plays a cocktail waitress with an odd psychic power: She can sense when people aren't telling the truth, which makes her a great (accidental) detective in this delightful new Peacock series.

Review TV Reviews Natasha Lyonne shows off her 'Poker Face' in a clever series inspired by 'Columbo' Natasha Lyonne shows off her 'Poker Face' in a clever series inspired by 'Columbo' Listen · 6:57 6:57 Lyonne plays a cocktail waitress with an odd psychic power: She can sense when people aren't telling the truth, which makes her a great (accidental) detective in this delightful new Peacock series. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor