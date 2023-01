Encore: Look out, Nets rivals! Octogenarian Mr. Whammy is coming for you For every sports team, there are fans and there are super fans. For the Brooklyn Nets, that's 86-year-old Mr. Whammy — who tries to hex the opposing basketball team into missing their foul shots.

