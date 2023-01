Populations around the world are declining. Migration is the solution, says economist NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with developmental economist Lant Pritchett about how migration could offset the economic consequences of global demographic changes.

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with developmental economist Lant Pritchett about how migration could offset the economic consequences of global demographic changes.