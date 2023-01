Pope Francis is the first pope to back the repeal of laws criminalizing homosexuality Pope Francis has said that the Catholic church must work to put an end to what he calls "unjust" laws that criminalize homosexuality, which are common in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia.

