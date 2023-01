Morning news brief The U.S. economy did well in 2022, but recession fears grow. Donald Trump will be allowed back on Facebook and Instagram. Social media companies face pressure to crack down on online fentanyl sales.

Economy Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:05 11:05 The U.S. economy did well in 2022, but recession fears grow. Donald Trump will be allowed back on Facebook and Instagram. Social media companies face pressure to crack down on online fentanyl sales. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor