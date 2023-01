Could the decision to send battle tanks to Ukraine shift the tide in the war? NPR's Leila Fadel talks with former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Douglas Lute about decisions by the U.S. and Germany to send battle tanks to Ukraine, and their likely impact on the war against Russia.

Europe Could the decision to send battle tanks to Ukraine shift the tide in the war? Could the decision to send battle tanks to Ukraine shift the tide in the war? Listen · 4:15 4:15 NPR's Leila Fadel talks with former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Douglas Lute about decisions by the U.S. and Germany to send battle tanks to Ukraine, and their likely impact on the war against Russia. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor