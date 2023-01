James Beard Foundation has added a new category to its annual awards There's a sweet twist to this year's awards. A new category has been added: Outstanding Bakery. Nominees in the new category include bakeries, pastry shops and even an ice cream store.

Food James Beard Foundation has added a new category to its annual awards James Beard Foundation has added a new category to its annual awards Listen · 1:24 1:24 There's a sweet twist to this year's awards. A new category has been added: Outstanding Bakery. Nominees in the new category include bakeries, pastry shops and even an ice cream store. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor