Scientists say an asteroid about the size of a delivery truck is headed toward us

Around 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday, asteroid 2023 BU will pass 2,200 miles above the southern tip of South America. NASA says no need to panic — the asteroid has no chance of hitting Earth.

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Heads-up - scientists say an asteroid about the size of a delivery truck is headed towards us, and it's going to be a close call. Tonight, around 7:30 Eastern Standard Time, asteroid 2023 BU will pass just 2,200 miles above the southern tip of South America. But NASA says no need to panic. The asteroid has absolutely no chance of hitting Earth. It's MORNING EDITION.

