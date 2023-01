Scientists say an asteroid about the size of a delivery truck is headed toward us Around 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday, asteroid 2023 BU will pass 2,200 miles above the southern tip of South America. NASA says no need to panic — the asteroid has no chance of hitting Earth.

Around 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday, asteroid 2023 BU will pass 2,200 miles above the southern tip of South America. NASA says no need to panic — the asteroid has no chance of hitting Earth.