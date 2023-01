Pope Francis tells AP that he believes homosexuality is a sin but not a crime NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Juan Carlos Cruz, a gay Chilean man who is a survivor of clergy sex abuse, about remarks by Pope Francis that criminalizing homosexuality is "unjust."

Religion Pope Francis tells AP that he believes homosexuality is a sin but not a crime Pope Francis tells AP that he believes homosexuality is a sin but not a crime Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Juan Carlos Cruz, a gay Chilean man who is a survivor of clergy sex abuse, about remarks by Pope Francis that criminalizing homosexuality is "unjust." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor