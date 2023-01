A salacious murder trial is underway in South Carolina Attorney Alex Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife and son and embezzling millions from his former clients.

National A salacious murder trial is underway in South Carolina A salacious murder trial is underway in South Carolina Listen · 2:06 2:06 Attorney Alex Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife and son and embezzling millions from his former clients. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor