A salacious murder trial is underway in South Carolina Attorney Alex Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife and son and embezzling millions from his former clients.

National A salacious murder trial is underway in South Carolina A salacious murder trial is underway in South Carolina Audio will be available later today. Attorney Alex Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife and son and embezzling millions from his former clients. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor