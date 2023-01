The Justice Department accuses Google of an advertising monopoly NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with University of Chicago professor Luigi Zingales about the federal antitrust case targeting Google's digital advertising business.

Law The Justice Department accuses Google of an advertising monopoly The Justice Department accuses Google of an advertising monopoly Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with University of Chicago professor Luigi Zingales about the federal antitrust case targeting Google's digital advertising business. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor