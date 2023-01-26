Accessibility links
The Return Of The Sundance Film Festival : 1A The Sundance Film Festival is returning to Park City, Utah, with a slate of more than 120 independent films making their debut to an in-person crowd for the first time in two years.

The festival attracts filmmakers and actors from around the globe hoping to become the next "Little Miss Sunshine" or "Get Out."

The festival also features a variety of films centering the female experience, including "The Pod Generation." It's set in the future where couples can give birth through a detached artificial womb or pod.

We discuss this year's notable films, and the state of independent films in 2023.

1A

Emilia Clarke gives an interview during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "The Pod Generation" Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre in Park City, Utah. Jerod Harris/Getty Images hide caption

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Emilia Clarke gives an interview during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "The Pod Generation" Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre in Park City, Utah.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

KPCC film critic John Horn spoke with actor Randall Park ("Fresh off the Boat"), who made his directorial debut with the coming-of-age story "Shortcomings" about a Japanese-American filmmaker in the Bay area:

To me, it's a deeply Asian-American story. But it doesn't have any of the markers that an Asian-American story traditionally has. Whether it be a story on an intergenerational conflict, or going back to the motherland.

The festival also features a variety of films centering the female experience, including "The Pod Generation." It's set in the future where couples can give birth through a detached artificial womb or pod.

We'll speak with the director of the film, Sophie Barthes, along with film critics Beandrea July and KPCC's John Horn about what films you should keep your eye on at this year's festival.

