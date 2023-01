'Sesame Street' co-creator Lloyd Morrisett has died at age 93 We remember Lloyd Morrisett, the co-creator of one of the most beloved television programs in history, Sesame Street, who died this week at the age of 93.

Obituaries 'Sesame Street' co-creator Lloyd Morrisett has died at age 93 'Sesame Street' co-creator Lloyd Morrisett has died at age 93 Listen · 2:35 2:35 We remember Lloyd Morrisett, the co-creator of one of the most beloved television programs in history, Sesame Street, who died this week at the age of 93. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor