A dramatic political battle for the RNC's next chair culminates this week NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Politico's Rachel Bade about the infighting leading up to the RNC's election for committee chair on Friday.

Politics A dramatic political battle for the RNC's next chair culminates this week A dramatic political battle for the RNC's next chair culminates this week Listen · 4:24 4:24 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Politico's Rachel Bade about the infighting leading up to the RNC's election for committee chair on Friday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor