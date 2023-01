Remembering Marciano Martinez Jimenez, a victim of the Half Moon Bay shooting Marciano Martinez Jimenez, age 50, was among the mushroom farm workers shot and killed in Half Moon Bay, Calif., on Monday. Friends are remembering him as a humble man who loved walking his dog.

Obituaries Remembering Marciano Martinez Jimenez, a victim of the Half Moon Bay shooting Remembering Marciano Martinez Jimenez, a victim of the Half Moon Bay shooting Listen · 2:57 2:57 Marciano Martinez Jimenez, age 50, was among the mushroom farm workers shot and killed in Half Moon Bay, Calif., on Monday. Friends are remembering him as a humble man who loved walking his dog. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor