National 5 Black ex-Memphis cops are jailed and charged with murder for Tyre Nichols death Five Black ex-Memphis Police officers have been jailed and charged with murder in the beating death of Black motorist Tyre Nichols. The police chief called the beating heinous, reckless and inhumane.