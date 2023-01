Nigerians who left their country, planning to return in old age, are reconsidering Rising insecurity and economic uncertainty in Nigeria are increasingly having an impact on retirees' decisions not to return home to live out their twilight years in the country of their birth.

Africa Nigerians who left their country, planning to return in old age, are reconsidering Nigerians who left their country, planning to return in old age, are reconsidering Listen · 4:18 4:18 Rising insecurity and economic uncertainty in Nigeria are increasingly having an impact on retirees' decisions not to return home to live out their twilight years in the country of their birth. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor